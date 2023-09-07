A widespread Verizon service outage has left users struggling with disrupted cell phone access. Serena Hammond | News Journal photo

WILMINGTON — Verizon is experiencing a widespread service outage in the area. Locally, Verizon associates have indicated that a tower is down, contributing to the issue.

One Verizon service user, Danielle Mojica, reached out to the News Journal about the situation. Mojica, who works as a caregiver, emphasized the severity of the outage, sharing her personal experience as a Verizon customer.

“I have a patient in the ICU, and not having access to my phone for updates has been incredibly challenging,” she explained.

Fortunately, she was able to make contact using a friend’s T-Mobile phone, providing a temporary solution.

Many users have reported similar issues, including difficulties accessing online tech support. Many have expressed concerns about the impact on their daily lives, including work and emergency situations.

Verizon has not yet provided an estimated time for service restoration or detailed information regarding the cause of the outage. Users are encouraged to monitor Verizon’s official communication channels for updates and to explore alternative means of communication during this service interruption.