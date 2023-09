Jordan Davis

Jordan Davis, a 2022 Wilmington High School graduate, has been named to the Old Dominion University Dean’s List.

Davis was also named as part of the Scholar All American Team and reached the ODU Top 10 Leaderboard in the Men’s 100 Yard Backstroke as a freshman. He also qualified and was able to compete in the CSCAA Division 1 National Invitational Championship.

Davis is majoring in computer science.