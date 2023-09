EC junior varsity volleyball posts 25-14, 25-14 win over BHS

BLANCHESTER — The East Clinton junior varsity volleyball team defeated Blanchester 25-14, 25-14 Thursday at the BHS gym.

Makayla Seaman had five kills and Sahara Tate led with four aces.

Coach Lorrie Arnold said the young Astros are growing as a team, improving each and every match.

SUMMARY

Sept 7, 2023

@Blanchester High School

Astros 2, Wildcats 0

Taylor Brown 1, kill, 5 serves, 1 ace, 2 passes.

Hayley Carroll 9 passes

Kaylin Childers 1 kill, 2 passes.

Keira Null 1 kill.

Taylynn Spurlock 4 assists, 7 serves, 1 ace, 1 dig, 2 passes.

Sahara Tate 4 kills, 8 serves, 4 aces, 2 pass.

Kaylee Terrell 9 serves, 1 ace, 7 passes.

Kenzi Terrell 2 assists, 7 serves, 4 passes.

Makayla Seaman 5 kills, 3 assists, 2 serves, 2 digs.

Kylah Collins 1 pass.