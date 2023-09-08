Members of the Clinton County Land Reutilization Corporation (CCLRC) gathered at the municipal building’s community room for their monthly meeting on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. The meeting addressed various property-related issues and future plans for the land bank. Serena Hammond | News Journal

WILMINGTON — The monthly Land Bank Meeting, held on Wednesday in the city municipal building community room, addressed various property-related matters and future plans for the Clinton County Land Reutilization Corporation (CCLRC), commonly known as the “Land Bank.”

The CCLRC, established in 2016, focuses on returning vacant and abandoned properties to productive use throughout Clinton County. The board of directors includes Kerry Steed (chair, county commissioners), Brian Shidaker (vice chair, City of Wilmington), Kyle Rudduck (treasurer, county treasurer), Mike McCarty (county commissioner), and Gary Moore (Marion Township).

At the beginning of the meeting, Mackenzie Edison, Land Bank coordinator, provided financial reports to the board. The discussion then shifted to the Sabina Library, where they revisited the decision made during the previous meeting regarding a property line issue. The initial plan had been to demolish the back half of the property, but concerns arose about the proximity to other buildings and the potential for collateral damage. Past experiences with similar situations led the board to conclude that the risk outweighed the benefits.

McCarty voiced concerns by saying, “I think there are too many risks. It could lead to another building that we don’t own getting damaged.” Steed agreed, emphasizing the potential for a situation similar to the one at 142 W. Main St. “The benefit doesn’t seem like it outweighs the risks at this time.” The board ultimately decided not to proceed with the project due to safety concerns.

Next on the agenda was an update on the JFS (Jobs and Family Services) parking lot. The board attended a commissioners’ meeting the previous week to discuss the lot’s future, and further discussions with the commissioners are planned in the coming weeks as their project manager at Choice One, Michael Seeger, works on creating a proposal for the project.

The board also discussed a property at 13925 US Route 22, which was part of an Ohio Department of Development (ODOD) project. While Filmore had completed the demolition work as instructed, an unforeseen trailer on one of the parcels now needs to be removed. The board decided to obtain quotes from agencies for the trailer’s removal and property resurveying.

A property at 606 Silverado Drive in the Country Oaks area received no proposals despite being listed. The board sent proposal packets to interested parties but has yet to receive any responses. They discussed the property’s pool, which holds water and has become a nuisance.

Steed added, “It would be beneficial for the Land Bank and for all of the parties involved as well as the neighbors in the neighborhood, we drain that pool, fill it with gravel or some aggregate that is easy to take out. Just to do something temporary as a quick fix.”

The board’s final decision was to obtain quotes to drain the pool, and add in gravel with a concrete seal to address safety and mosquito concerns.

Regarding the Land Bank’s monthly meetings, the board considered implementing Zoom options for public attendance in the future to enhance accessibility for the public to watch online.

In the new business segment, the board discussed potential real estate at 143 W. Main St. in New Vienna. The property owner has not responded to the Land Bank yet, according to the board.

The board also received a bid for a property at 8331 US 68 in Lumberton. While the offer was for $3,000, the board declined the offer as they considered it too low compared to the listing price of $12,320. The board will explore options for the parcels in that area as well.

A property at 332 Doan St. in Wilmington was found to have asbestos on the floors. The board discussed removing the asbestos tiles to address potential future liabilities, and quotes for the removal will be obtained.

Concerns were raised about a large tree root affecting 272 S. Walnut St., causing delays for the purchasers. The roots of the tree grew under the sidewalk causing damage and making it difficult for contractors to work outside of the home. While the board considered assisting with sidewalk repairs, it ultimately found that it was the owner’s responsibility according to Wilmington City ordinances. An extension until Nov. 30 was granted due to unexpected issues.

The property at 508 Grant St. was discussed in relation to a hazardous large tree that posed a nuisance. Quotes for tree removal were sought, with a decision to proceed once the lowest quote is obtained.

The board will meet with the commissioners in the upcoming weeks to discuss the JFS parking lot and other property matters.

The meeting concluded with an executive session.