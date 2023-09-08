Week 4 Finals: WHS, BHS, CM win thrillers; EC falls at McClain

Week 4 of the high school football season was a thriller for Clinton County.

Aiden Price passed 5 yards to Mikey Brown for the game-winning score for the Hurricane, 36-34. Brown caught the ball just beyond the line of scrimmage and bested a trio of Ross defenders to reach the end zone.

Wilmington goes to 3-1 with the win and stays on the road next week at Cincinnati Aiken.

Former East Clinton student Andrew Potts helped McClain defeat his former classmates 22-6.

The Astros drop to 2-2 and host another Highland County foe Hillsboro next week.

Blanchester jumped out to a 15-0 lead then held off Norwood 21-13 Friday.

The Wildcats even their record at 2-2 and play next week for the King of the Road trophy at Goshen.

And finally, Clinton-Massie had a 28-12 lead over Mt. Healthy then had to hang on for a 28-26 victory.

The Falcons improve to 4-0 and will play at Division II Harrison (3-1) next week.

