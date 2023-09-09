Elizabeth Clark Photos Elizabeth Clark Photos Elizabeth Clark Photos Elizabeth Clark Photos Elizabeth Clark Photos Elizabeth Clark Photos

WILMINGTON — After the match was suspended by inclement weather, Clinton-Massie rallied to beat Wilmington 3-2 Friday afternoon on the WHS courts.

“I couldn’t be more proud of my team, every one of them,” WHS coach Doug Cooper said. “They played their hearts out and just fell short. We’ve lost to Massie 0-5 the last three times we’ve played them going back to August of last year. The players understand how deep this rivalry has been for the past decade or so, and they put themselves in a position to have a chance to win against the reigning league champs who probably haven’t lost a league match in two years.”

Clinton-Massie is 7-0 in the league and two games ahead of Wilmington who is 5-2. The Falcons stand 11-1 overall while the Hurricane is 6-6.

Massie’s Addison Swope led Layna Holmes 6-5 when play was suspended but won seven of the last eight games for the win.

Maria Jones of CM led 6-1, 5-0 on Thursday then wno the final game Friday at second singles over Reagan Henry.

At third singles, Sofia Castillo of WHS was locked in a 5-5 first set with Lilly Logsdon when play stopped. Their battle continued until Castillo came out on top Friday 7-6 (7-5), 6-4.

Cary Holliday and Bailey Wheeler of WHS handed Mikayla Wonderly and Brylie Green their first league loss in the last 15 matches.

At second doubles, Elle Dunham and Noel Gasaway trailed 5-6 at the suspension but won easily when play resumed 5-7, 6-1, 6-0.

“The Falcons have great depth and great kids,” Cooper said. “Dunham and Gasaway are the best second doubles team this county has seen since Kalista Atkins and Emily Davis won 18 matches for us seven or eight years ago with a tough schedule. Just look at Massie’s lineup… Addison, Maria, Lilly, Mikayla and Brylie. They don’t have any weak spots.”

SUMMARY

Sept 8, 2023

@Wilmington High School

Falcons 3, Hurricane 2

Singles

1-Addison Swope (CM) defeated Layna Holmes 7-5, 6-1

2-Maria Jones (CM) defeated Reagan Henry 6-1, 6-0

3-Sofia Castillo (W) defeated Lilly Logsdon 7-6 (7-5), 6-4

Doubles

1-Bailey Wheeler, Cary Holliday (W) defeated Mikayla Wonderly, Brylie Green 4-6, 6-1, 6-4

2- Elle Dunham, Noel Gasaway (CM) defeated Josie Heys, Jenna Pletcher 5-6, 6-1, 6-0