Week 4 Football Final: Wilmington 36, Ross 34

ROSS — Knifing through a trio of Ross defenders, Michael Brown Jr. scored the game-winning points Friday as Wilmington rallied to beat Ross 36-34.

The Hurricane (3-1) trailed 34-29 with 3:17 to play and 56 yards to negotiate. Aiden Price engineered an 11-play drive that ended with nine seconds to go when he calmly hit Brown near the line of scrimmage. The senior receiver quickly turned up field and was faced with three maroon-clad defenders closing in.

With speed and power, Brown broke through the three Rams and reached the goal line to give WHS the lead. Jonathan Custis added the PAT and it was a two-point game. Ross had one last chance but a pass fell incomplete as time expired.

“To beat them for the first time in the last five tries is awesome,” WHS head coach Ryan Evans said. “Our kids had it circled on the calendar. They wanted some redemption from last year. We have a great senior class, great captains and we lean on them and that is what happened. Both our captains made that last play and I am so glad for them.”

The win also helps ease the pain of a 22-7 defeat at the hands of Mt. Healthy last week at Alumni Field.

“I’m so-so happy for them bouncing back from a week ago,” said Evans. “We have to clean up penalties, though. That is a disciplined football team and we can’t keep winning that way so we got to clean that up but I’m going to enjoy this one and the kids are going to enjoy this one. It was a good team win for us.”

Playing without senior rushing leader Caydn Denniston, who is expected back this week, Evans said, Wilmington turned to Bryson Schutte. After being used sparingly through three games as a rusher, Schutte carried 19 times for 87 yards and three touchdowns against the Rams.

“Next man up,” Evans said.

Josiah Puller and Price both rushed for 36 yards to help complement Schutte.

Price passed for 229 yards and a couple scores — one each to Brown and Steven Rickman. Brown caught nine balls for 98 yards and the game-winner.

That Price had time to throw and the backs had room to run is a direct testiment to the offensive line’s improved play.

“Great, great effort from our offensive line, our running back, our coaches … just everybody. It was a good team win,” said Evans. “I think we took a step forward in the program with that last drive. Before I think we would have had some issues trying to get in the end zone but our kids were composed and our quarterback grew up today.”

SUMMARY

Sept 8, 2023

@Ross High School

Wilmington 36, Ross 34

W^7^7^7^15^^36

R^7^7^7^13^^34

SCORING

First quarter

W – Bryson Schutte 7 run (Jonathan Custis kick)

R – Riley Caldwell 6 run (A.J. Sparks kick)

Second quarter

W – Bryson Schutte 3 run (Custis kick)

R – Caldwell 23 run (Sparks kick)

Third quarter

R – Caldwell 20 run (Sparks kick)

W – Schutte 1 run (Custis kick)

Fourth quarter

R – Emory Severance 1 run (Sparks kick)

W – Steve Rickman 23 pass from Aiden Price (Price run)

R – Caldwell 2 run (Run failed)

W – Michael Brown 5 pass from Price (Custis kick)

PLAYER STATS

WILMINGTON

Passing: Aiden Price 17-26, 229 yards, 2 TDs

Rushing: Bryson Schutte 19-87 3 TDs; Aiden Price 10-36; Josiah Puller 4-36

Receiving: Michael Brown 9-98, TD; Steve Rickman 4-56, TD; Zane Smith 3-64; Alex Massie 1-11

ROSS

Rushing: Riley Caldwell 23-194, 4 TDs; Emory Severance 19-112, TD; Mason Smith 7-53; Andrew Gettler 2-8