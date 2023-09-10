Quakers rally from 0-2, defeat Washington & Jefferson in 5

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College volleyball team split a pair of matches this weekend in the Quaker Classic at Fred Raizk Arena.

The win was an impressive conquest against Washington & Jefferson on Saturday. Wilmington rallied from an 0-2 hole to win in five sets, 15-25, 20-25, 25-23, 25-20, 15-11.

Wilmington was near elimination in the third set, trailing 10-16, before rallying to win the match.

Sarah Brown led WC with 14 kills while Sofia Thomas had 12. Kyra Frasier had 20 assists, four aces and 11 digs. Emma Schroer led with 26 digs. Andie Dolven had 19 assists.

Wilmington opened the tournament Friday with a 3-1 loss to Oglethorpe 16-25, 25-21, 18-25, 12-25.

Thomas had eight kills and Schroer had 16 digs.