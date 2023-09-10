East Clinton’s Molly Seabaugh during a race last season at Wilmington College (News Journal File Photo)

GEORGETOWN — East Clinton’s Molly Seabaugh ran second Saturday in the girls high school race at the Vern Hawkins Invitational cross country meet.

Blanchester also competed at Georgetown High School.

It was a cool, dry start to the race and runners responded with many personal best times.

Seabaugh finished in 21:41.3 while teammate Kaylyn Deaton ran 22:54.9. Both runners earned medals. Exchange student Isabella Eckardt, from Germany, ran her first race in 30:10.1.

Brendon Crothers was the first BHS boy to finish while Aubrey Stevens ran first for the BHS girls.

Landon Abt and Christian Miller of Blanchester and Liam Glass of East Clinton ran in the middle school boys race.

SUMMARY

High School Girls (3.1 miles)

1-Campbell Coyne (7H) 21:20.3; 2-Molly Seabaugh (ec) 21:41.3; 7-Kaylyn Deaton (ec) 22:54.9; 31-Aubrey Stevens (blan) 30:09.9; 32-Isabella Eckardt (ec) 30:10.1; 38-Kaci Grillot (blan) 35:14.7

High School Boys (3.1 miles)

1-Will Sten (mvca) 17:46.5; 15-Dylan Arnold (ec) 20:23; 17-Jacob George (ec) 20:42.1 PR; 24-Landen Kaun (ec) 21:26.7 PR; 29-Nikolas Gates (ec) 22:11.6; 30-Jackson Seabaugh (ec) 22:14.4; 42-Colton Brockman 23:44.4; 52-Sawyer Foose (ec) 25:35.7 PR; 53-Elyon Hackmann (ec) 25:51.8; 55-Landon Brockman (ec) 26:20.4; 56-Eoin Hackmann (ec) 26:36.8 PR; 57-Brendon Crothers (blan) 27:26.7; 59-Hayden Phillips (blan) 27:37.7

Middle School Boys (2 miles)

1-Landon Hall (wb) 10:42.7; 30-Landon Abt (blan) 13:32.8; 55-Liam Glass (ec) 15:01.6 PR; 82-Christian Miller (blan) 21:31.1

Middle School Girls (2 miles)

1-Allie Tolle (geo) 13:44.6. NOTE-Blanchester and East Clinton did not have any runners in this race