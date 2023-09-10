WC men 4th, women 7th at Tiffleberg Invitational

TIFFIN — The Wilmington College cross country teams ran in the Tiffleberg Invitational.

The men finished fourth and the women were seventh in the final team standings.

Noah Tobin was fifth in 24:59 while Tate Yoder ran sixth in 25:11 in the 8,000-meter race. Yoder’s time is good enough for fourth in school history. Gabe Moore was 23rd in 27:13.

For the women, Hayden Setty was 19th in 21:19 in the 5,000-meter race. Bella Stevens was 42nd and Sarah Balliet was 46th.

The Quakers stay close to home as they travel to Cedarville Sept. 15 for the All-Ohio Championships.

— story by David Wahl III