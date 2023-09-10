WC men fall to 0-4 with pair of losses in ONU Classic

ADA — The Wilmington College men’s soccer team lost matches to Calvin University (1-0) and Colorado College (3-1) this weekend at the ONU Classic at Ohio Northern University.

Against Colorado College, Brady Vilvens’ goal early in the second half tied the match at 1-1 but CC scored six minutes later to take the lead for good.

Thomas Grimes had seven saves in goal for Wilmington.

Against Calvin, Wilmington had an 11-8 advantage in shots. Gabriel Swaisgood made his first start in goal for the Quakers (0-4 on the year).