The Wildcat Education Grant recipients were recently announced. Submitted photo

Blanchester Local Schools kicked off the 2023-2024 school year with an opening day convocation. Superintendent Randy Dunlap introduced new teachers and announced new technology and events for the upcoming school year.

Tony Long and Ellen (Binkley) Hill announced the Wildcat Education Grant recipients for 2023. They are: Krissy Laubernds, Angelyn Buchanan, Casey Phillips, Eric Heeg and Mary Looney.

The Wildcat Teacher Grants are funded through the payroll deduction gifts from the Blanchester teachers and staff to the foundation. This year, the teacher grants totaled $1,300.

The Blan Schools Foundation wishes all school employees an exciting, thought-provoking, and safe year of learning.

The Blanchester Schools Foundation has been very active this year in funding a variety of programs, grants, equipment purchases, Fine Arts programs, and scholarships for graduating seniors, according to a news release. In all, the foundation awarded close to $100,000 in 2023. The foundation is funded through donations and fundraisers.

The Blan Schools Foundation is a non-profit, 501 (c)3, organization. All donations are tax-deductible and can be made in honor of a loved one, teacher, classmate or given as to the general fund. The Foundation also receives donations at no extra cost to the customer, from Kroger Plus Community Rewards points when customers designate the Blanchester Schools Foundation as the recipient of their community rewards programs.

For more information check out www.blanschoolsfoundation.org/donate