Boone, Falcons still lead SBC girls golf standings

WILMINGTON — Grace Boone earned match medalist honors in the final nine-hole divisional girls golf match Monday at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

Western Brown won the team portion of play Monday with a 188. Clinton-Massie followed with 191.

The Falcons, however, lead the Lions by 28 strokes through four divisional matches. The 18-hole league tournament remains.

“We have been battling some adversity but these girls are great,” coach James Brady said. “They are dedicated to the game of golf and are learning every day. These girls are setting the bar high on and off the course.”

Boone had a 40 and leads the individual honors in the league by 20 shots.

Abi Earley of Wilmington had a 49.

Alivia Brewster had a personal best 50 for Blanchester.

“She has really put in a lot of time and effort working on her swing this season and it was nice to see her play the way she did today and have that hard work be reflected in her score,” BHS coach Jamey Grogg said.

SUMMARY

Sept 11, 2023

SBAAC Girls Golf Divisional

@Wilmington Elks 797 Golf Course

TEAMS

Western Brown 188, Clinton-Massie 191, New Richmond 204, Goshen 213, Wilmington NA, Batavia NA

INDIVIDUALS

Western Brown (188) Aubrey Vance 43 Avery Vance 45 Hailee Long 49 Daisy Hermann 54 Emma Bruan 51 Gracy Bronson 58 Faith Boler 61

Clinton-Massie (191) Grace Boone 40 Stormie Stroud 49 Charlotte Robinson 48 Sammi VanPelt 54 Rylee Long 55

New Richmond (204) Lauren Haliburton 48 Colette Hawkings 57 Avery Clark 56 Lillian Guillermin 57 Andi Davis 59 Meagan Kangas 49 Jenna Adams 51

Goshen (213) Taylor Tilley 45 Jo Schulz 55 Zari Farms 59 Mia Tudor 58 Lauren Gray 63 Mayci Fugate 55

Wilmington (NA) Reagan Reese 53 Abi Earley 49 Laina Howell 56

Batavia (NA) Did not compete

Blanchester (NA) Alivia Brewster 50

Clermont Northeastern (NA) Jade Buchanan 65 Janelle Donahue 65 Taylor Moorman 68

Bethel-Tate (NA) Halle Hehemann 61 Natalie Nickell 69