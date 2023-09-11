Bulldogs hold on for 3-2 win over Wildcats

BLANCHESTER — Batavia outdueled Blanchester 3-2 Monday in a non-league tennis match on the local courts.

“I figured it would be a tight match and it was,” Blan coach Matt Sexton said.

Blanchester (7-7) had wins at first (Lilly Bates) and second (Katelyn Toles) singles.

“Really proud of how relentless Lilly is,” said Sexton. “Even after dropping that second-set tiebreak, she never backed down. She just got stronger as the third set went on. She’s 9-5 as a sophomore at first singles, which is pretty incredible. She’s 5-0 in three-set matches. Just so proud of her. Katelyn got stronger as the match went on as well. She’s 9-4 overall as well. For a second-year senior, she’s doing a great job.

“Doubles both played very well against solid teams.”

SUMMARY

Sept. 11, 2023

@Blanchester High School

Batavia 3, Blanchester 2

Records: Blanchester 7-7; Batavia 5-8

Singles

1: Lilly Bates (Bl) d. Paige Collier 6-2, 6-7 (3-7), 6-0

2: Katelyn Toles (Bl) d. Ava Neumeister 6-4, 6-1

3: Macy McHenry (Ba) d. Lydia Siler 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

1: Kylie Holmer, Makayla Hickman (Ba) d. Taylor Baker, Greta Quigley 6-2, 6-4

2: Adison Highley, Sage Haynes (Ba) d. Gracie Kaehler, Breanna Weldon 6-2, 7-5

Reserve

Ryan Maines lost singles 8-2; won doubles 8-6

Abby Thomas, Hannah Perry lost 8-6

Sydney Woodall, Jenna Pelosi lost 8-4