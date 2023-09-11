Brake for Breakfast is CMH’s biggest annual event, with last year’s event serving over 1,000 attendees. Submitted photo

WILMINGTON — Clinton Memorial Hospital (CMH) Regional Health System is hosting its 16th-annual Brake for Breakfast at Foster J. Boyd, MD Regional Cancer Center on Friday, Oct. 6 from 6-9 a.m. while supplies last.

The breast cancer awareness event is CMH’s biggest annual event, with last year’s event serving over 1,000 attendees.

Mike Shook, CMH Cancer Center director, emphasized why this event is such a critical part of the hospital’s outreach each year:

“Breast cancer is our most treated cancer at Foster J. Boyd, MD Regional Cancer Center, so this event—and its message of early detection—is critically important. We know that early detection saves lives – and it’s our mission to help as many women as possible discover breast cancer as early as possible. This is the 16th year that CMH has hosted this event, and in those years, we’ve reached thousands of women with a message of early detection – we’re proud of that.”

Breakfast this year will be a Panera “Pink Ribbon” bagel and fresh fruit. Attendees can expect a to-go breakfast as well as giveaways from CMH and others. Every bag will have information on mammography, treatment, cancer screening resources, and a voucher for a mug if you schedule a mammogram at CMH between Oct. 9 and the end of the year.

Brake for Breakfast will take place at Foster J. Boyd, MD Regional Cancer Center at 31 Farquhar Ave. Attendees are asked to enter through the parking lot on West Locust Street and exit on Farquhar Avenue.

For more information about this year’s Brake for Breakfast, those interested can call the cancer center at 937-283-2273.

Patients interested in scheduling a screening mammogram may contact their primary care provider or call 937-382-9595.