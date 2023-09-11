Corn Festival celebrates county’s agricultural heritage Corn Festival celebrates county’s agricultural heritage Community spirit shines at the 45th-annual Clinton County Corn Festival, as attendees celebrate agricultural heritage and enjoy a variety of festivities, including tractor pulls, corn Olympics, honey tasting, and a vibrant parade featuring antique tractors. Serena Hammond | News Journal Corn Festival celebrates county’s agricultural heritage

WILMINGTON — Over the weekend, Clinton County came alive with the sights, sounds, and tastes of the 45th-annual Clinton County Corn Festival.

This beloved event, which ran Friday-Sunday, brought together locals and visitors alike to celebrate the region’s agricultural heritage. Here are the festival’s key highlights, as recounted by Antique Power Club member Jonathan McKay:

“The Clinton County Corn Festival was outstanding this year. Attendance was normal but the weather overperformed for us,” remarked McKay.

McKay went on to share some of the standout moments of the festival:

Parade Spectacle: “Some of the highlights included the packed parade route through the streets of Wilmington. The parade was longer than normal due to the high volume of tractors and floats this year.”

Corn Olympics: “The Clinton County Corn Olympics saw five teams compete for first prize, which was taken by Champion Bridge.”

New Food Options: “We had new food booths this year, which was great to add to the variety of the Corn Festival.”

McKay expressed his gratitude to the community for their support: “The Antique Power Club cannot thank the county enough for their support to us. The Corn Festival is one of the highlights of the year for many, and people came from all over the United States and even the world to see the festival. A couple came from Central America while here visiting family. It truly is family fun for everyone.”

Looking ahead, McKay shared the dates for next year’s festival: “Next year, the dates will be September 6-7-8.” He also extended appreciation to the Clinton County Fair Board, saying, “The Antique Power Club would like to thank the Clinton County Fair Board as always for the use of the grounds.”

The 45th-annual Clinton County Corn Festival not only celebrated the region’s agricultural traditions but also served as a testament to the strong sense of community and support that underpins this event.