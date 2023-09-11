Hurricane storms Stivers 4-1 in non-league tennis battle

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School tennis team defeated Stivers School for the Arts 4-1 Monday in a non-league match on the WHS courts.

Wilmington (7-6) had just one match that was close, the first singles battle where Layna Holmes lost a heartbreaker 7-5, 0-6, 8-10.

“This was a good outing for us,” WHS coach Doug Cooper said. “Layna played really well, coming from being down 2-5 in the first set to winning it 7-5. The momentum left just as it came and the third set super tiebreaker was close the whole way with ties at 3-3, 6-6, and 8-8. Saunier placed third overall at our invitational last month. She’s a good player. Layna is our warrior…she never quits.”

SUMMARY

Sept 11, 2023

@Wilmington High School

Hurricane 4, Stivers 1

Singles

1-Layna Holmes was defeated by Ciara Saunier 7-5, 0-6, 8-10

2-Reagan Henry defeated Cio Ryan 6-1, 6-0

3-Sofia Castillo defeated Yensi Ortiz 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1-Bailey Wheeler, Cary Holliday defeated Katie Aguiler, Adali Cos 6-0, 6-0

2-Josie Heys, Jenna Pletcher defeated Violet Summer, Alondra Lopez 6-3, 6-0