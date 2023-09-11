League leading Lions hand Hurricane 3-0 defeat

NEW RICHMOND — American Division leader New Richmond handed Wilmington a 25-12, 25-22, 25-10 defeat Monday in league play.

Wilmington drops to 5-4 overall, 2-2 in the division. New Richmond is 8-1 overall and 4-0 in league play.

“Played sloppy in sets 1 and 3; couldn’t take care of the ball,” WHS coach Stephanie Reveal said. “Set 2 we dug a hole then decided to play and do the little things but it was too big of a deficit to overcome.”

Aidynne Tippett had 14 assists and 9 digs for the Hurricane. Brynn Bryant led with six kills.

SUMMARY

Sept 11, 2023

@New Richmond High School

Miya Nance 2 kills 2 aces 1 dig 4 points

Aidynne Tippett 14 assists 9 digs

Brynn Bryant 6 kills 1 assist 4 digs

Lisbon Smith 2 points 5 kills 7 digs 1 block

Madi Schuster 8 points 1 kill 6 digs

Layla Reynolds 1 ace 4 digs

Taija Walker 1 kill 1 block

Lilly Trentman 3 kills 1 digs