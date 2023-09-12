Members of the Clinton-Massie girls golf team attended the LPGA Queen City Championship golf tournament Friday at Kenwood Country Club, coach James Brady said. “It was great to watch them watching some of the best women golfers in the world. We even followed 15 year old Mia Hammond for a few holes. It was amazing to see someone their age competing at that level already.”
Submitted Photo
Submitted Photo
