Closer than she’d like but Sodini pleased with 3-0 win Closer than she’d like but Sodini pleased with 3-0 win Closer than she’d like but Sodini pleased with 3-0 win

FELICITY — In a close match, East Clinton prevailed over Felicity Monday in SBAAC National Division volleyball 25-20, 25-23, 26-24.

“It was a lot tighter than I would like it to be but we had a very long bus ride on a Monday so I’ll take it,” EC coach Sarah Sodini said.

Sodini said Lauren Runyon “stepped up and made a lot of good decisions. Abbi Reynolds served well and was able to get us out of a couple holes. Taylor Barton stood out in the back row.”

Barton had seven digs. Runyon had 12 kills and Reynolds served eight aces.

The Astros are 4-6 overall, 2-2 in the National. Felicity is 0-3 in league play.

SUMMARY

Sept 11, 2023

@Felicity-Franklin High School

Astros 3, Cardinals 0

Emily Arnold 1 kill, 1 ace, 10 assists, 2 digs

Taylor Barton 1 ace, 7 digs

Sydney Beiting 4 digs

Hadlie Clark 1 kill, 4 digs

Karsyn Jamison 9 kills, 1 ace, 1 block

Colie Murarescu 3 kills, 2 assists, 1 block

Cheyenne Reed 2 aces, 14 assists, 1 dig

Abbi Reynolds 2 kills, 8 aces

Lauren Runyon 12 kills, 1 ace, 1 assist, 2 digs

Liz Schiff 1 kill, 2 aces, 1 assist, 2 digs

Makayla Seaman 1 kill, 1 block