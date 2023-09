East Clinton JV volleyball clips Cardinals 25-17, 25-17

FELICITY — The East Clinton junior varsity volleyball team defeated Felicity 25-17, 25-17 Monday.

Kiera Null led EC with four service aces while Kaylin Childers had three.

SUMMARY

Sept 11, 2023

@Felicity-Franklin High School

Astros 2, Cardinals 0

Makayla Seaman 1 kill, 1 assist, 1 serve, 3 passes

Haley Carroll 1 assist, 2 serves, 1 ace

Kaylin Childers 3 serves, 3 aces. 2 passes

Rhielynn Lightle 2 serves, 2 passes

Kiera Null 2 serves, 4 aces

Carla Hurtado 1 kill, 8 serves, 1 pass

Sarah Tate 3 kills, 9 serves, 1 pass