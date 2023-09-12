HARVEYSBURG — The Harveysburg Community Historical Society will hold its annual Historical Fall Fest and Open House this Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. on the grounds of the Elizabeth Harvey Free Black School Museum, 23 North St.

The festival will include: free parking, free entertainment, raffle drawings every hour on the hour, local artists providing musical entertainment, craft vendor booths, food booths, educational demonstrations, and a “Drive by, Walk by tour” of Harveysburg points of interest between noon and 4 p.m.

More information will be available at the registration table.