Wilmington Police Dept. reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police arrested a 28-year-old female for alleged assault and theft at 6:10 a.m. on September 10. According to the report, a Reesville male had received apparent minor injuries. The incident took place at the 200 block of West Locust Street. The report indicates a credit card was stolen.

• Police arrested a 22-year-old female for alleged domestic violence at 3:55 p.m. on August 6. The report indicates the female victim is a relative received apparent injuries. The incident took place at a North Mulberry Street residence.

• Police arrested a 38-year-old male for alleged assault at 3:50 p.m. on September 5. According to the report, a female subject had received apparent minor injuries from the suspect.

• Police arrested a 21-year-0ld Chillicothe male for alleged improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and a 28-year-old Wilmington male for allegedly obstructing official business at 10:08 p.m. on September 8. According to the report, police conducted a traffic stop on North South Street near Birdsall Street for a traffic violation. While talking to the vehicle passenger police noticed the smell of marijuana. The passenger was arrested for the drugs while the driver was arrested for the weapons charge. Police collected a Glock 19 handgun, 15 9mm rounds, and a holster as evidence.

• Police arrested two males – ages 55 and 42, respectively – for alleged criminal trespass at 6:37 p.m. on August 4. According to the report, the two reportedly trespassed at the 100 block of East Main Street. No further details were listed.

• Police arrested a 21-year-old Cincinnati female for allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 12:48 a.m. on September 10. According to the report, police conducted a traffic stop on Rombach Avenue for a left-of-center violation. “Upon further investigation the driver tried to hide beer cans,” the report states.

• Police arrested a 43-year-old Oregonia female for alleged drug abuse instrument possession at 5:59 p.m. on September 9. According to the report, police were dispatched to a gas station on East Main Street for a disorderly subject inside the store. The officer entered the store, spoke with the suspect, and discovered they had an active warrant. After the arrest, police discovered a syringe.

• Police arrested a 22-year-old for alleged petty theft at 12:09 p.m. on September 9. According to the report, $62 worth of miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a store on Progress Way.

• Police cited a 33-year-old male for alleged disorderly conduct at 6:15 p.m. on September 7. According to the report, police responded to a restaurant on Eastside Drive to assist the fire department with an unconscious intoxicated subject.

• A 33-year-old female was charged with two counts of alleged theft on September 11 in relation to three offenses taking place between May 10 and August 25. According to the report, the suspect allegedly stolen $250 worth of items including miscellaneous household items, clothing, and a toy.

• At 12:34 p.m. on September 8, police were dispatched to the Wilmington Library in reference to a theft. According to the report, police spoke with the library director who advised “someone stayed when they were closed and stole several items along with cash.” The items included an Apple iPad, a Samsung tablet, and air pods. No suspect was listed.

• At 2:16 a.m. on September 7, police were dispatched to a Washington Avenue residence in reference to possible menacing. A female subject advised they were being menaced by an acquaintance – a 42-year-old male from Liverpool, Ohio.

• At 1:35 a.m. on September 10, police were dispatched to a Howard Street address for a sex offense call. According to the report, the female victim reported her sister’s boyfriend “pushed her head sideways while he kissed her on the lips.” The victim also reported “the suspect rubbed her shoulder on from outside of her shirt.”A 26-year-old male was listed as the suspect. An investigation is pending.

• At 9:22 p.m. on September 7, police responded to a Jodie Lane residence in reference domestic dispute. According to the report, a 50-year-old female was listed as having apparent minor injuries. Two subjects – a 50-year-old male and a 29-year-old female – were listed as suspects. An investigation is pending.

• At 11:17 a.m. on September 4, police were dispatched to a store on Lowe’s Drive in reference to a theft. According to the report, police spoke to an employee who advised a male subject removed items – including a chainsaw valued at $389 – from the store without paying. No suspect was listed.

• At 5:12 p.m. on September 1, police responded to a burglary call at a Columbus Street residence. A Victoria’s Secret backpack purse was reported stolen. Two females – ages 39 and 37, respectively – were listed as suspects. A 61-year-old female was listed as the victim.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574