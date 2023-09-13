Falcons hold off pair of Fayette County rivals

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Clinton-Massie held off a pair of former South Central Ohio League rivals Wednesday in a golf match at the Greens of Fayette County.

Led by Andy Steed, the Falcons shot a 158 while Washington Senior had 168 and Miami Trace finished with 180.

“I was pleased with how well we played and have been telling (the team) all week how touch Washington and Miami Trace would be on their course,” Massie coach Phil Larrick said.

Steed had an even par 36 to earn match medalist honors.

The Falcons improve to 52-9 with the pair of wins.

Owen Goodwin had a 40 for Clinton-Massie while Colson Morgan and Logan Miller both shots 41s. Evan Davidson had a 45 and Cam Morgan carded a 58.