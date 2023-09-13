Falcons rally from 2-1 deficit, clip Cats in 5-set thriller Falcons rally from 2-1 deficit, clip Cats in 5-set thriller Falcons rally from 2-1 deficit, clip Cats in 5-set thriller Falcons rally from 2-1 deficit, clip Cats in 5-set thriller Falcons rally from 2-1 deficit, clip Cats in 5-set thriller Falcons rally from 2-1 deficit, clip Cats in 5-set thriller

BLANCHESTER — Coming back from 2-1 down, Clinton-Massie defeated Blanchester 25-17, 18-25, 23-25, 25-11, 15-11 Wednesday night in non-league volleyball.

“We started off strong then got a little sloppy but were able to pull off the win in the end,”

Clinton-Massie is 3-7 while Blanchester drops to 5-6.