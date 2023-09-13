Larrick returns to direct The Murphy Christmas show

The Murphy Theatre announced this week that Timothy Larrick is returning to direct the annual Christmas show.

Larrick is coming out of retirement to put on a fun-filled, high energy Christmas show, according to a news release.

Larrick said, “I am looking forward to working with all the community members again. It’s sure to be fun for the performers and the audience!”

This year’s production will be titled “Murphy’s All That Holiday Stuff” and will take The Murphy stage on Dec. 15, 16, and 17, with an evening show on Friday, evening and matinee on Saturday, and a matinee on Sunday.

Sign-ups are this Saturday from 1-4 p.m. and Sunday from 2-4 p.m. in the theatre lobby.

Questions can be directed to [email protected].