League-leading Wildcats have no trouble with Bethel-Tate

BETHEL — In a battle of the top and bottom teams in the SBAAC National Division, Blanchester defeated Bethel-Tate 4-1 Wednesday.

The Wildcats maintain their hold on first place in the division at 7-1. BHS is 8-7 overall. The Tigers are 0-10, 0-7.

The match of the day was a battle of unbeaten doubles teams with Blanchester’s Taylor Baker and Greta Quigley falling short 4-6, 2-6.

“The main event was the matchup of two first doubles teams that hadn’t lost in league play and it didn’t disappoint,” Blanchester head coach Matt Sexton said. “Both teams played well. Looking forward to the rematch tomorrow.”

The two teams will play 4 p.m. Thursday at BHS on Senior Day.

SUMMARY

Sept. 13, 2023

@Bethel-Tate Middle School

Blanchester 4, Bethel-Tate 1

Records: Blanchester 8-7 overall, 7-1 SBC National; Bethel-Tate 0-10, 0-7

Singles

1: Lilly Bates (B) d. Grace Tolliver 6-0, 6-0

2: Katelyn Toles (B) d. Bre Smith 6-1, 6-0

3: Lydia Siler (B) d. Bronwyn den Hollander 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

1: Dylan Crabtree, Emma Wetzel (BT) d. Taylor Baker, Greta Quigley 6-4, 6-2

2: Gracie Kaehler, Breanna Weldon won by forfeit