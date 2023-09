Astros knock off Indians in match at Snow Hill CC

GREEN TOWNSHIP — East Clinton outdueled Hillsboro Thursday in non-league golf action at Snow Hill Country Club.

“I am happy with the progress,” EC coach Thomas Sodini said, adding his squad “played as a team and improved, compared to earlier matches in the season.”

Mitchell Ellis led East Clinton with a 49 while Aiden Walker and Austin Kmatz both shot 51s. Kaiden Roth came in with a 52.