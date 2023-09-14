Thompson

WILMINGTON — A Dayton woman has been arrested and charged in the Aug. 19 hit-and-run incident that killed 27-year-old Daniel Smith.

According to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department, Taylor Nicole Thompson, 26, was arrested Wednesday by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

“After a lengthy investigation by the Wilmington Police Department, Thompson was identified as the driver who struck and killed Daniel Smith,” the release states.

The release further states Wilmington Police investigators provided the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office with the case file on Monday, leading to a warrant on charges of alleged hit-skip and tampering with evidence charges — both third-degree felonies.

The Wilmington Police Department was notified late Wednesday that Taylor had been arrested on the warrants.

At 2:15 a.m., Aug. 19, Smith was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of South South and Sugartree streets in Wilmington. Smith was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The release states Thompson will remain in the Montgomery County Jail until bond is posted or she has an extradition hearing to be brought back to Clinton County.

The Wilmington Police Department can be contacted at (937)382-3833.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574