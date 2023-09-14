EC junior varsity takes down Williamsburg 2-0

LEES CREEK — East Clinton’s junior varsity volleyball team defeated Williamsburg Wednesday night 25-18, 25-12.

Makayla Seaman led EC at the net with five kills and a block. Taylynn Spurlock had three aces and Sahara Tate had three digs.

SUMMARY

Sept 13, 2023

@East Clinton High School

East Clinton 2, Williamsburg 0

Taylor Brown 1 kill, 4 serves, 1 ace.

Haley Carroll 6 digs, 1 pass.

Kaylin Childers 3 kills, 2 assists, 2 digs.

Makayla Seaman 5 kills, 1 block, 5 serves, 2 aces, 2 digs

Taylynn Spurlock 4 serves, 3 aces.

Sahara Tate 2 kills, 4 serves, 3 digs.

Kaylee Terrell 4 kills, 4 serves, 1 dig.

Kenzi Terrell 4 serves, 3 assists, 1 ace, 1 dig.