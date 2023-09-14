EC junior varsity takes down Williamsburg 2-0

LEES CREEK — East Clinton’s junior varsity volleyball team defeated Williamsburg Wednesday night 25-18, 25-12.
Makayla Seaman led EC at the net with five kills and a block. Taylynn Spurlock had three aces and Sahara Tate had three digs.
SUMMARY
Sept 13, 2023
@East Clinton High School
East Clinton 2, Williamsburg 0
Taylor Brown 1 kill, 4 serves, 1 ace.
Haley Carroll 6 digs, 1 pass.
Kaylin Childers 3 kills, 2 assists, 2 digs.
Makayla Seaman 5 kills, 1 block, 5 serves, 2 aces, 2 digs
Taylynn Spurlock 4 serves, 3 aces.
Sahara Tate 2 kills, 4 serves, 3 digs.
Kaylee Terrell 4 kills, 4 serves, 1 dig.
Kenzi Terrell 4 serves, 3 assists, 1 ace, 1 dig.