Seniors Molly Seabaugh, Megan Hadley, Kailyn Mason

LEES CREEK — With all five matches close in score, East Clinton fell just short to Hillsboro Wednesday in a non-league match.

The Astros celebrated Senior Day with Kailyn Mason, Molly Seabaugh and Megan Hadley taking center stage.

Seabaugh and Rylee Kempton won their singles matches but the three losses were all close contests.

SUMMARY

Sept 13, 2023

@East Clinton High School

Hillsboro 3, East Clinton 2

Singles

1-Kailyn Mason was defeated by Scaretto Studebaker 3-6, 5-7

2-Molly Seabaugh defeated Aly Johnson 6-4, 6-5, retired

3-Rylee Kempton defeated Jenna Hart 7-5, 6-1

Doubles

1-Megan Hadley, Stephanie Lambert were defeated by Kellie Sharp, Keyle Johnson 3-6, 5-7

2-Abigail Prater, Josi Balon were defeated by Natallie Tharp, Adalyn Gaines 4-6, 1-6