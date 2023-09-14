Costumed interpreters will represent residents from the past and await you at their gravestones at Sugar Grove Cemetery. Submitted photo

WILMINGTON — People are dying to get in for the Clinton County History Center’s Talking Tombstones — the third annual cemetery walk hosted by the organization.

Experience the personal stories of some of Clinton County’s famous and historical citizens — who now lie at rest among the landscape of this beautiful “outdoor museum” called Sugar Grove Cemetery — on Saturday, Sept. 23 (rain date Sept. 30).

Join the History Center for self-guided walking tours to meet many of the people who made Clinton County what it is today. Bring the entire family to enjoy this unique historical experience, open to all ages.

Costumed interpreters will represent residents from the past and await you at their gravestones. Judge Robert Barclay Harlan’s daughter, former Wilmington College presidents James B. Unthank and Benjamin Trueblood, Civil War nurse Mary Taylor Adams and many more will be there.

To learn more, visit www.ClintonCountyHistory.org or https://talkingtombstones2023.eventbrite.com

Self-guided tours depart every 30 minutes during the event. Please arrive promptly 5-10 minutes prior to your ticketed time for check-in purposes.

Comfortable walking shoes are encouraged. Limited golf cart shuttle stops will be available for those with restricted mobility.

Handicap parking will be inside the cemetery gates. All other parking will be located along Truesdell and Mulberry Streets as well as the parking lot near the bike path.

Pre-sale tickets are available until Thursday, Sept. 21 online at https://TalkingTombstones2023.eventbrite.com or for purchase at the History Center at 149 E. Locust St.

Physical tickets can be purchased at the Center weekly, Wednesday-Friday 9-11 a.m. or 1-4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Talking Tombstones is an annual fundraiser for the History Center. Pre-sale ticket costs are $20 for members and $30 for non-members (guests can receive $10 off each ticket as a result of an active History Center membership). Prices will increase at the gate for day-of purchases; a limited amount of same-day tickets will be available for purchase at the entry gates of Sugar Grove Cemetery.

Children 10 or younger enter for free with the purchase of an adult ticket.