I-71 lane closure scheduled for tonight

An overnight lane closure will be in place on Interstate 71 in Clinton County tonight for pavement work, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Beginning at 9 p.m., the right lane on I-71 South will be closed from S.R. 72 to U.S. 68 until approximately 2 a.m. Friday. Traffic will be maintained.
Motorists are reminded to exercise additional caution through the area. All work is weather permitting.
