Tom Dreyer, director of business development at Ohio Living Cape May, engages in lively conversation with beloved MLB Hall of Famer, Marty Brennaman. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos Residents of Ohio Living Cape May bask in the presence of baseball legend Marty Brennaman. Marty Brennaman, iconic voice of the Reds for 46 years, delights Cape May residents Marty Brennaman, iconic voice of the Reds for 46 years, delights Cape May residents Marty Brennaman, iconic voice of the Reds for 46 years, delights Cape May residents Marty Brennaman, iconic voice of the Reds for 46 years, delights Cape May residents

WILMINGTON — Marty Brennaman — the iconic radio voice of the Cincinnati Reds for 46 years — visited Ohio Living Cape May residents on Wednesday afternoon.

Brennaman, a recipient of the esteemed Ford C. Frick Award and a member of the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame, brought a touch of baseball magic to the Ohio Living Cape May community. The event was filled with cherished memories, captivating stories, and lively interactions as the veteran broadcaster engaged with an eager audience.

Brennaman began the afternoon by extending his compliments to the Cape May facilities, acknowledging the warm and welcoming environment that awaited him. He set the tone for an unforgettable gathering, taking a moment to reflect on his storied career in baseball.

“Come the 26th of September, it will be four years since I broadcasted my last baseball game. It’s hard for me to believe it’s been that long,” Brennaman said.

The Cape May residents were decked out in their Cincinnati Reds gear, proudly displaying their love for the team that Brennaman passionately narrated for nearly half a century. Some residents came prepared with cherished memorabilia for the broadcaster to autograph.

The highlight of the event was Brennaman’s storytelling. With his distinctive voice and a lifetime of baseball anecdotes, he transported the audience back to iconic moments in Reds history. His narratives ranged from thrilling game highlights to stories of the players who made an indelible mark on the sport.

Residents also had the unique opportunity to pose questions to Brennaman, who candidly shared insights from his illustrious career and his love for the game.

Many residents expressed their delight and appreciation for Brennaman’s visit, describing it as both fun and heartwarming.