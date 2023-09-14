Home Sports Owls hand Quakers 5-0 defeat in men’s soccer Sports Owls hand Quakers 5-0 defeat in men’s soccer By news engin - September 14, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Owls hand Quakers 5-0 defeat in men’s soccer GAMBIER — Kenyon handed Wilmington its fifth straight loss Wednesday, 5-0. Jackson Beske scored the only WC goal with an assist to Kaden Young. The Quakers are 0-5. The Owls are 3-2. Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Reds unable to close out Tigers but playoffs still in sight with Mets up next WC women keep Manchester winless with 5-0 victory EC junior varsity takes down Williamsburg 2-0