WC women keep Manchester winless with 5-0 victory

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. — Wilmington kept Manchester winless Wednesday with a 5-0 win on the Indiana pitch.

Shannon Jamieson scored two of Wilmington’s five goals. Jordan Snyder, Josie Faris and MJ Little also found the back of the net.

The Quakers improved to 3-1 on the season with the win. Manchester is 0-5.

The Quakers dominated play — 26-2 in shots, 14-0 in shots on goal and 18-0 corner kicks.