Taylor Baker and Greta Quigley

BLANCHESTER — Blanchester made it back-to-back wins over Bethel-Tate Thursday, celebrating Senior Day with a 4-1 victory on the BHS courts.

The seniors are Taylor Baker, Greta Quigley, Katelyn Toles and Gracie Kaehler.

”I’m so proud of Taylor, Greta, Katelyn and Gracie,” Blanchester coach Matt Sexton said. “Four outstanding kids that have been a pure joy to coach. They have helped us set a great standard of what we expect in the program and that will be felt for years to come.

“Also proud of Lilly (Bates) moving to 9-1 in the division at first singles. For a second year sophomore to just get better with each match is impressive. So excited to see where the rest of her career takes her.”

Blanchester remains in first place in the National Division at 8-1. The Wildcats are 9-7 overall.

The first doubles match again went to Bethel-Tate but Sexton said it was another great match. “Kudos to their kids for pulling it out again, but we competed well. Hopefully we can earn one more shot at them next week,” he said.

SUMMARY

Sept 14, 2023

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 4, Bethel-Tate 1

Records: Blanchester 9-7 overall, 8-1 SBC National; Bethel-Tate 0-11, 0-8.

Singles

1: Lilly Bates (B) d. Grace Tolliver 6-0, 6-0

2: Lydia Siler (B) won by forfeit

3: Breanna Weldon (B) won by forfeit

Doubles

1: Dylan Crabtree, Emma Wetzel (BT) d. Taylor Baker, Greta Quigley 6-4, 6-3

2: Katelyn Toles, Gracie Kaehler (B) d. Bre Smith, Bronwyn den Hollander 6-0, 6-0

Upcoming:

Monday: Resumption of East Clinton match, 4:30

Wednesday: SBC National Division tournament at Wilmington, 9 am

Saturday GCTCA coaches classic at Wilmington, 8:30 (flight with BHS, WHS, Talawanda, Ursuline B).