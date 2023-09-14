LEES CREEK — Wiliamsburg remained unbeaten in the SBAAC National Division with a 25-17, 25-19, 20-25, 17-25 win Wednesday over East Clinton.
The Wildcats are 5-0 in the league, 7-2 overall. East Clinton is 4-7 in all matches and 2-3 in league play.
“We’ve been in a bit of a funk and we’ve been fighting lots of sicknesses this week,” coach Sarah Sodini said. “They played well, but we missed 20 serves. You can’t win a volleyball game when you miss 20 serves.”
Sodini said Colie Murarescu and Karsyn Jamison played well at the net for EC. Jamison led with 11 kills; Murarescu led with three blocks.
SUMMARY
Sept 13, 2023
@East Clinton High School
Wildcats 3, Astros 1
Emily Arnold 2 kills, 3 aces, 10 assists, 10 digs
Taylor Barton 2 aces, 12 digs
Sydney Beiting 4 digs
Hadlie Clark 1 kill, 8 digs
Karsyn Jamison 11 kills, 3 aces, 1 assist, 2 digs
Colie Murarescu 3 kills, 3 blocks, 1 dig
Cheyenne Reed 4 kills, 4 aces, 9 assists, 5 digs
Abbi Reynolds 2 kills, 2 digs
Lauren Runyon 4 kills, 2 aces, 1 block, 6 digs
Liz Schiff 1 kill, 1 dig