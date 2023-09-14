East Clinton’s Colie Murarescu

LEES CREEK — Wiliamsburg remained unbeaten in the SBAAC National Division with a 25-17, 25-19, 20-25, 17-25 win Wednesday over East Clinton.

The Wildcats are 5-0 in the league, 7-2 overall. East Clinton is 4-7 in all matches and 2-3 in league play.

“We’ve been in a bit of a funk and we’ve been fighting lots of sicknesses this week,” coach Sarah Sodini said. “They played well, but we missed 20 serves. You can’t win a volleyball game when you miss 20 serves.”

Sodini said Colie Murarescu and Karsyn Jamison played well at the net for EC. Jamison led with 11 kills; Murarescu led with three blocks.

SUMMARY

Sept 13, 2023

@East Clinton High School

Wildcats 3, Astros 1

Emily Arnold 2 kills, 3 aces, 10 assists, 10 digs

Taylor Barton 2 aces, 12 digs

Sydney Beiting 4 digs

Hadlie Clark 1 kill, 8 digs

Karsyn Jamison 11 kills, 3 aces, 1 assist, 2 digs

Colie Murarescu 3 kills, 3 blocks, 1 dig

Cheyenne Reed 4 kills, 4 aces, 9 assists, 5 digs

Abbi Reynolds 2 kills, 2 digs

Lauren Runyon 4 kills, 2 aces, 1 block, 6 digs

Liz Schiff 1 kill, 1 dig