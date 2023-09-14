Wilmington Christian Academy hangs on to beat East Clinton

LEES CREEK — The East Clinton freshman volleyball team came up short in its match Wednesday with the Wilmington Christian Academy 2-1.
After a slow start, the Astros won the second set and went right down to the end in the third set before falling 12-25, 25-14, 22-25.
Taylynn Spurlock led with five kills. Kenzi Terrell had nine assists and Kaylee Terrell led with six digs.
SUMMARY
Sept 13, 2023
@East Clinton High School
Wilm Christian Academy 2, East Clinton 1
Taylor Brown 2 kills, 1 ace 3 points
Kendal DeBold 1 ace, 8 points 2 passes
Paiton Kidder 3 kills
Maddison Roberts 1 ace, 1 point, 1 dig 1 pass
Taylynn Spurlock 5 kills, 7 assists, 1 ace, 1 point 3 digs
Kaylee Terrell 2 kills, 3 aces, 6 points, 6 digs 3 passes
Kenzi Terrell 4 kills, 9 assists, 4 aces, 9 points, 2 digs 2 passes
Crystina Wisecup 1 ace, 1 point 3 digs
Grace Wiseman 1 pass