Alfalfa harvest management

The Farm Science review is next week, and I will be stationed at the agronomy plots right as you walk into the grounds and will be walking around the alfalfa plots. Hopefully some farmers will stop to chat about the different alfalfa varieties and trials we have on display.

Since this topic is on my mind, let’s discuss fall time harvest management of alfalfa. Here in southern Ohio, we can achieve up to four cuttings off a healthy alfalfa stand annually. Aside from providing sufficient nutrients to the stand, and considering the age of the alfalfa plants, it’s important to give the stand enough time to recuperate after the growing season. Fall is an important time of year for alfalfa stands, as it’s time for them to rest and restock their tap roots with carbohydrates and protein so that they can survive the winter and come back strong in the spring while also avoiding frost heaving.

The goal is to have your last cutting be early enough to afford the plant some regrowth before it goes dormant, so that it can refill its nutrient stocks. The recommended deadline for cutting alfalfa is Sept. 15 in southern Ohio. The fall rest period is the time between the final cutting before or on Sept. 15, and the first killing frost before winter. Generally, the fall rest period is about six weeks long. Of course, this is in the perfect world, its understood that under certain circumstances producers might need to take a cutting after the Sept. 15 deadline. If a fall cutting needs to be taken, there are some risk assessments that need to be considered.

Questions to consider:

Do I already have enough forage to get my livestock through the winter?

How old is my alfalfa stand?

Do I plan on reseeding alfalfa next year?

Do I have an improved variety of alfalfa?

What are my soil conditions like?

Have I been fertilizing enough?

The reason these questions are important are because they bring into perspective the risk of taking that final cutting. If you already have enough hay to get you through the winter, it would be more beneficial for you to leave that alfalfa and let it rest. The age of the stand should be considered, younger plants can cope with a fall harvest more easily than an older stand, but this will weaken your young and highly productive stand. If the stand is older than three years, root and crown diseases have started to trickle in, and you will further weaken that stand because of advancing age. If you already have an older stand (5-plus years) that maybe is no longer a pure alfalfa stand and are going to reseed in a different location next year, go ahead and make that fall time cut. Improved variety alfalfa (disease resistance and winter hardiness) can usually cope better with a harvest in the fall. Not only are well-drained soils optimal for alfalfa establishment and growth, but it aids in cold hardening and decreases winter injury. If your ground has higher moisture, it would be less conducive to the health of your stand to make a fall time harvest. alfalfa thrives with a soil pH of 6.5 or slightly higher, having the correct pH will increase resilience in alfalfa plants. Alfalfa that has been fertilized correctly would experience less winter kill than alfalfa stands that have not. Remember that with each ton of alfalfa removed from a field, it takes up to 20 pounds of phosphorus and up to 60 pounds of potassium with it.

Ultimately, the risk associated with taking a cutting during the fall rest period seems to be greater than the reward. Fall cutting risk can be reduced but not eliminated, so ask yourself where your alfalfa stand falls in terms of health, age, and production. Consider the cost of alfalfa seed and the time and fuel associated with replanting before you make a cutting after Sept. 15.

For more information on this topic, visit Autumn Forage Harvest Management | Agronomic Crops Network (osu.edu)

Brooks Warner is the Ag & Natural Resources Educator at OSU Extension Clinton County.