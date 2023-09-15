BHS, CM, WHS pick up wins as season reaches midpoint

Clinton County picked up a trio of victories Friday night as the high school football season reached the midway point of the regular season.

Wilmington (4-1) traveled to Aiken and defeated the Falcons 28-0 at Willard R. Stargel Stadium in the historic West End of Cincinnati. The WHS defense held the Falcons to 97 yards on offense.

Clinton-Massie (5-0) remained unbeaten with a thrilling 21-14 win over Harrison as Eli Muterspaw scored the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Bryce Sipple accounted for five touchdowns and Blanchester (3-2) held Goshen to 41 yards of total offense in a 40-7 victory in the King of the Road game. BHS has defeated Goshen four straight games.

East Clinton (2-3) will be glad to get away from Highland County. A week after losing to McClain, the Astros lost to Hillsboro 32-12 Friday night.

Next, the game of the season will be at Alumni Field as Clinton-Massie visits Wilmington in a mid-season SBAAC American Division showdown.

Check back here for updated scores, photos and more from Friday night.