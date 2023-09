East Clinton freshmen rally for three-set win over Western Brown

MT. ORAB — Kenzi Terrell reeled off 12 straight serves in the third set to give East Clinton’s freshman volleyball team a 25-12, 11-25, 25-17 win Thursday over Western Brown.

Coach Bob Malone said the team came together that last set and “showed no matter what the score shows, you can always overcome the deficit if you focus and pick on another up.”

SUMMARY

Sept 14, 2023

@Western Brown High School

Astros 2, Broncos 1

Taylor Brown 3 kills

Kendall DeBold 2 aces, 2 points, 5 digs, 5 passes

Paiton Kidder 1 kill

Madison Roberts 1 dig, 5 passes

Taylynn Spurlock 2 aces, 5 points, 2 kills 4 assists

Kaylee Terrell 1 ace, 5 points, 2 kills, 6 digs 4 passes

Kenzi Terrell 7 aces, 16 points, 2 kills, 5 assists, 2 passes, 2 digs

Crystina Wisecup 3 aces, 12 points, 3 passes 2 digs

Grace Wiseman 1 kill, 2 digs