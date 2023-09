East Clinton holds off Bethel-Tate for 3-1 win East Clinton holds off Bethel-Tate for 3-1 win East Clinton holds off Bethel-Tate for 3-1 win

BETHEL — East Clinton held off Bethel-Tate 3-1 Thursday night in SBAAC National Division volleyball.

”We started off slow, but won a very close first set,” coach Sarah Sodini said. “We struggled with serve receive in the third set and lost, but overall the girls played very well.”

Sodini highlighted the defensive effort of Colie Murarescu.