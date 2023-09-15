Hurricane rallies to win second straight match 3-1

GOSHEN — Wilmington won its second straight match Thursday over Goshen 21-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-22.

The SBAAC American Division come-from-behind victory puts WHS at 7-4 overall and 3-2 in the league. Goshen is 1-4 in league play.

“We came out flat, no communication and were over-thinking everything,” WHS coach Stephanie Reveal said. “We picked it up … we started the communication and were able to play scrappy and pick up a lot of tips from Goshen.”

Brynn Bryant had 21 kills while Layla Reynolds came up with 29 digs. Aidynne Tippett finished with 30 assists. Miya Nance had five blocks at the net.

Reveal said Lilly Trentman has really stepped up in the absence of Lauren Diels to fill a major role for WHS. Aunestie Hudson came off the bench to provide a kill and ace for the Hurricane.

SUMMARY

Sept 14, 2023

@Goshen High School

Wilmington 3, Goshen 1

Brynn Bryant 8 points 21 kills 1 assist 1 ace 14 digs

Aunetstie Hudson 1 kill 1 ace

Miya Nance 1 kill 1 assist 1 ace 4 digs 5 blocks 3 points

Layla Reynolds 3 aces 29 digs 7 points

Lisbon Smith 9 kills 2 assists 2 aces 8 digs 4 blocks 10 points

Aidynne Tippett 2 kills 30 assists 1 ace 11 digs 8 points

Lilly Trentman 4 kills 1 assist 1 ace 5 digs 13 points

Taija Walker 3 kills 1 dig 2 blocks