Stroud, Boone lead the way as Falcons drop Blue Lions

WILMINGTON — With a season low score, Clinton-Massie defeated Washington 174 to 212 Thursday in a girls golf match here at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

Grace Boone (35) and Stormie Stroud (39) were paired together and had personal best nine-hole scores.

“Stormie and Grace were locked in,” Massie coach James Brady said. “They had a rare opportunity to play together in a match and really rallied off each other. Grace drove two or three holes and took advantage of it. Stormie’s short game really came around.

“Char (Robinson) and Rylee (Long) each had shots at birdies at different times during the round. I hope we are starting to peak at the right time. This will be our first year playing at the Grizzly (Mason) for our sectional (Sept. 26) but if we can play like we did (in this match) we could be a team to watch out for.”

SUMMARY

Sept 14, 2023

@Elks 797 Golf Course

Clinton-Massie 174, Washington 212

Clinton-Massie: Grace Boone 35 PR Stormie Stroud 39 PR Charlotte Robinson 48 Rylee Long 52

Washington Senior: Faith Wynne 39 PR Jordyn Gray 55 Gwen Duncan 59 Leah Marine 60 Addison Yahn 59 Kaylee Perkins 67