Strong Mariemont squad knocks Wilmington out of team tourney

MARIEMONT — Mariemont came within one game of a complete five-court sweep of Wilmington Friday in the Ohio Tennis Coaches Association team tournament.

“This Mariemont team is the best team we’ve played since Mason knocked us out of the OTCA state team tournament a few years ago when we were still D-I,” Wilmington head coach Doug Cooper said following the 5-0 defeated at MHS. “They are in Flight B of the GCTCA Coaches Classic, making them a top 10 Cincinnati team.”

Wilmington will host Blanchester, Talawanda, and Ursuline Academy 8:30 a.m. Sept. 23 in the Coaches Classic.

“The Coaches Classic is one of the oldest and largest high school tennis tournaments in the country and we’re looking forward to once again being a part of it,” Cooper said.

SUMMARY

Sept 15, 2023

Ohio Tennis Coaches Association

Team Tournament

@Mariemont High School

Mariemont 5, Wilmington 0

Singles

1-Layna Holmes was defeated by Ella Malafa 0-6, 0-6

2-Regan Henry was defeated by Lucy Glassmeyer 0-6, 0-6

3-Sofia Castillo was defeated by Ashley Baver 0-6, 0-6

Doubles

1-Cary Holliday, Bailey Wheeler were defeated by Cece Kuwatch 0-6, 0-6

2-Kate Totten, Elena Gatti were defeated by Lauren Gaughan , Katie Tully 0-6, 1-6