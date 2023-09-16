April Garrett | News Journal Photo April Garrett | News Journal Photo April Garrett | News Journal Photo April Garrett | News Journal Photo April Garrett | News Journal Photo April Garrett | News Journal Photo April Garrett | News Journal Photo April Garrett | News Journal Photo

GOSHEN — After spotting Goshen seven points early, Blanchester roared back with 40 unanswered points en route to a fourth straight win in the King of the Road game 40-7 Friday night at Jim Brown Stadium.

Bryce Sipple accounted for five touchdowns for the Wildcats and the BHS defense was as dominant as it has been in years.

The victory puts first year Blan head coach Justin Schmitz at 1-0 for the series.

“I hope coach (George) Rise is proud, I’ll say that,” Blanchester coach Justin Schmitz said. “It feels really good. I’m really proud of these kids. When we needed a win, our town needed a win, we came out and got it. It’s good stuff.”

Coach Schmitz said that this win was dedicated to football player LJ Rineair, who is recovering from surgery to remove a brain tumor.

The Wildcats started hot on defense but the offense turned the ball over as Jaden Owens took a fumble to the Blanchester 16. Three plays later, Camden Telinda powered his way to the end zone from the 1. Goshen led 7-0.

Despite the first two plays of the Wildcats next drive going for first downs, the offense stalled at mid-field. This being a huge rivalry game, Goshen was fully supplied with all the momentum.

But Austin Dick turned things around for the Wildcats with a sterling defensive play. Dick came screaming off the edge and stripped Goshen quarterback Logan Haley and recovered the bal at the 30.

“(That play) was huge,” Schmitz said. “It was a big momentum shifter for us. Austin really stepped up for us.”

Sipple then fired a bullet to Dick to get inside the 10. Sipple then punched it in from the 4 and with Seth Perkins PAT the game was tied at 7-7.

On the next Goshen drive, the Blanchester defense got it to a third and 17, and then Sipple made another big play with an interception. He then led the offense to a scoring drive, capping the series with a 7-yard scoring run and it was 14-7 early in the second quarter.

About Sipple, Schmitz said, “You can’t say enough about the kid. He works hard. He’s an awesome player but he’s an even better person. If I could dream up a leader of this football team, he is it.”

The Blanchester defense remained dominant and Goshen was unable to move the ball. In fact, the Warriors had just 41 yards of total offense.

The Wildcats closed the first half with a 51-yard scoring pass from Sipple to Zach Musselman with 39 seconds to go until the break. BHS led 21-7.

Any doubt in the final outcome was quickly put on hold by the Wildcats who scored on the first play from scrimmage of the second half. Sipple took a read option 64 yards to the house to score his fourth touchdown of the game and make it 28-7.

Blanchester’s defense remained tough as the offense shifted to chew clock. The Wildcats would win 40-7 to move to 3-2 on the year. They’ll open conference play at home next week against Clermont Northeastern.

SUMMARY

Sept 15, 2023

@Jim Brown Stadium

Wildcats 40, Warriors 7

SCORING

First Quarter

G-Telinda 1 yard run (PAT good) 8:06

B-Bryce Sipple 4 yard run (Seth Perkins PAT)

Second Quarter

B-Bryce Sipple 7 yard run (Seth Perkins PAT) 10:44

B-Zach Musselman 51 yard pass from Bryce Sipple (Seth Perkins PAT) 0:39

Third Quarter

B-Bryce Sipple 64 yard run (Seth Perkins PAT)

B-Sebastian Smith 1 yard run (PAT failed) 3:18

Fourth Quarter

B-Bryce Sipple 3 yard run (Run failed) 1:58

STATISTICS

PASSING: B (5-11-1, 119 yards) Bryce Sipple 5-10-1, 119 yards 1 TD; G (0) Haley 0-8-2

RUSHING: B (40-284) Bryce Sipple 27-204, Ayden Basham 5-37, Isaiah Snader 6-31, Aiden Begley 1-10, Seth Perkins 1-2, Sebastian Smith 1-1; G (23-41) Haley 6-12

RECEIVING: B (5-119) Zach Musselman 3-78-1, Austin Dick 2-41-0

FIRST DOWNS: B-20, G-2

TOTAL PLAYS/YARDS: B 70-403; G 36-41

FUMBLE RECOVERY: Austin Dick 1

INTERCEPTIONS: B-Bryce Sipple 2

PENALTIES: B 7-30; G 3-20

TACKLES: B Ayden Basham 4 Sebastian Smith 4 K Scott 2 Isaiah Snader 1 Zach Musselman 1 Austin Dick 2

TACKLE FOR LOSS: Austin Dick 1 Ayden Basham 1