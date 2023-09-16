Week 5 Football Final: Hillsboro 32, East Clinton 12

LEES CREEK — Hillsboro ran over East Clinton Friday night 32-12 in non-league football at ECHS.

The Astros (2-3) gave up more than 300 yards rushing to the Indians (2-3) with senior Austin Barrett leading the way with more than 200 yards on the ground.

East Clinton opened the scoring with a one-yard plunge to paydirt by Glenn Peacock at the 3:52 mark of the opening quarter. The highlight of the series, though, was a 77-yard pass play from Lukas Runk to Dameon Williams.

Sparked by a long run from Jeven Hochstuhl, the Indians tied the game on Barrett’s one-yard run. Wes Bailey’s extra point kick gave Hillsboro a lead it would not relinquish.

The turnover bug bit East Clinton again with a fumble and interception on their next two possessions. The fumble led to a touchdown run at 11:53 (13-6 HHS).

The interception came after East Clinton special teams forced a Hillsboro fumble on a punt. Rather than cash in the takeaway to tie the game, East Clinton threw an interception which was returned more than 90 yards for a touchdown by Hochstuhl midway through the second quarter. Rather than a tie game at 13-13, East Clinton was down 19-6.

The Astros had another interception in the third period, this one in the end zone on a fourth down play from the 1. That turnover came at the end of long drive of almost nine minutes.

The Indians went up 32-6 before Peacock scored again on a five yard run late in the game. A Runk to Ryan Burns pass of nearly 50 yards led to the Peacock touchdown.