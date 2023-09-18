East Clinton earns 2 medals at Bethel-Tate CC Invitational

BETHEL — East Clinton earned two medals and one personal best effort Saturday at the Bethel-Tate Cross Country Invitational at the Grant Career Center.

“The running weather was almost perfect,” EC coach Josh Simmons said. “New territory to all runners, as it was the first ever race on this new course.”

Medals went to Molly Seabaugh who was fourth in the girls race and teammate Kaylyn Deaton who finished 16th.

On the boys side, the Astros were without their top three runners and six overall missed the race.

East Clinton will travel to Leesburg for the Fairfield Invitational 5 p.m. Tuesday. “If you haven’t had the chance to make it out to a meet to cheer on these amazing athletes, this is a great chance. We don’t get much closer to home than this short trip down the road. Please come out and show your support to these runners, I know they would really appreciate it,” Simmons said.

SUMMARY

Sept 16, 2023

Bethel-Tate XC Invitational

@Grant Career Center

High School Boys

(1) Brayden Dill, WB 17:24; (52) Landen Kaun, EC 21:19; (54) Nikolas Gates, EC 21:25; (58) Jackson Seabaugh, EC 21:37; (95) Colton Brockman, EC 24:04; (105) Elyon Hackmann, EC 26:36

High School Girls

(1) Peyton Dooloukas, Goshen 19:12; (4) Molly Seabaugh, EC 21:03; (13) Kaylyn Deaton, EC 22:16; (66) Isabella Eckardt, EC 29:11 PR

Middle School Boys

(1) Landon Hall, WB 11:27; (58) Liam Glass, EC 15:48

Middle School Girls

(1) Allie Tolle, Georgetown 13:15