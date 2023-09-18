Menges’ goal lifts WC women to 1-0 victory

WILMINGTON — Ema Menges scored late in the match Saturday as the Wilmington College women’s soccer team defeated Maryville (Tenn.) 1-0 at Townsend Field.

The Quakers (5-1) and Scots (4-1-2) nearly went the distance without either team scoring.

Wilmington had a 13-5 edge in shots but Maryville put four on goal.

In the 86th minute, Cloey Sattler was credited with the assist to Menges who found the back of the net for the only goal of the game.

Wilmington’s Heidi Toner and Emma Storck combined for the shutout, according to stats on the WC website.